Ever since the makers of Vikram dropped the first poster of the film, it created a lot of buzz among netizens. Although everyone was sure that the film will be a treat but it was the lead star cast Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupati who grabbed a lot of attention as the trio is currently the top stars in the Southern industry. As the film is here fans are making their way towards the cinema halls and after two successful days let’s see the advance booking status of the film.

The action thriller flick is said to be the second instalment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, while the first was Kaithi. Although there’s a movie of the same name featuring Kamal Haasan in 1986 but the two films are totally unrelated.

Since Day 1, the advance booking for Vikram has been tremendous. Although the Hindi speaking audience had shown amazing responses for RRR, Pushpa and KGF Chapter 2, but the same audience isn’t showing much love to the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. However, moviegoers in the South States are showing a great response. Meanwhile, let’s see the advance booking status of the film in major cities.

Mumbai

Although there are very less shows for Vikram in Mumbai, but seems like people are now getting excited, for the Hindi version close to 15% of shows are booked. On the other hand, the Telugu version is filling fast.

Delhi

There’s a slight improvement in comparison with yesterday’s advance booking and currently close to 10% of shows can be seen are booked.

Bengaluru

Kamal Haasan starrer is doing a tremendous job in Bengaluru but the advance booking has slightly dipped from yesterday. Currently, 70% of shows are booked but looking at it, the majority of the cinema halls will be booked by the end of the day.

Hyderabad

Interestingly, all the theatres are completely booked for the day and it shows how excited the people of Hyderabad are for the movie.

Pune

If we compare the advance booking for Vikram from yesterday, Pune is showing an amazing response and currently, more than 60% of shows are booked.

Chennai

Close to 80% of shows for the Kamal Haasan starrer is filling faster and while there are other shows who have fewer bookings but it is expected to get fully booked by the second half of the day.

Kochi

Kochi is leading the way today as around 95% of shows are already booked while there are hardly any shows left.

