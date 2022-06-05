There was some sort of growth for Samrat Prithviraj on Saturday as 12.50 crores* more came in. The film has brought in 10.70 crores on Friday and with these numbers coming in on Saturday, the overall collections stand at 23.20 crores* now.

Ideally, the film should have gone past the 15 crores mark on Saturday as that would have indicated a very good rise for Sunday as well. Also, with this, the collections would have started coming close to the kind of numbers that were originally expected from the film basis the stage, set up, cast and production cast. Moreover, it is a commercial action drama film so numbers were required to move in an upwards direction really fast.

Now all eyes are on how would Sunday look like because if the collections increase by the same margin (around 2 crores) then it would be just about okay for the film but somehow if Samrat Prithviraj gets into 16-17 crores range, the weekend would get much closer to the 40 crores mark which would be psychologically a much more comfortable situation that allows the same kind of momentum to continue.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

