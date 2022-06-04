It was a fair beginning for Samrat Prithviraj as 10.60 crores* came in. Till the morning of the film’s release. there wasn’t really much of a clarity around how the film would open. Of course with Akshay Kumar in there, there is always a bare minimum expectation of a double digit opening. Anything less than that would have been disheartening, Meanwhile, anything more than 15 crores would have far exceeded expectation.

Though the Yash Raj Films offering has opened on the lower end of the range, the good thing is that at least 10 crores mark has been crossed, something that has been achieved by hardly any films this year. Moreover, the momentum carried forward from morning till evening shows has been positive, and that lends hopes that rest of the weekend will see good progress. The reports are also from decent to quick good, which means the film is in a chance to see a decent weekend before weekdays kick start.

Akshay Kumar has of course achieved much bigger opening numbers of his films in the past and the best year was 2019 when Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz, all opened quite well and then went on to bring superhits and blockbusters as well. Late last year he has done that with Sooryavanshi as well. In 2022, though Bachchhan Paandey didn’t do well due to The Kashmir Files euphoria, there is no such competition that is bothering the film. With next weekend free as well, the film is in a real chance to cover some kind of a distance which would allow everyone associated with it give it a sign of relief.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

