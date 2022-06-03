On May 31st music lovers in India were shocked when news of KK’s untimely and shocking death made the headlines. While fans of the singer are still coming to terms with his demise, we have now come across a video of Krishnakumar Kunnath interacting with Arijit Singh on Fame Gurukul.

Fame Gurukul was an Indian reality show that premiered in June 2005. It saw 16 contestants living in a musical performance academy and every week one contestant was voted out of the show until only the final two remained. While Arijit was a contestant on the show, the Dil Ibaadat singer was a judge/jury member alongside Javed Akhtar and Shankar Mahadevan.

An Arijit Singh fan page on Twitter originally shared this video a day before KK’s demise with the caption, “Indeed the judges were right!” However, upon his demise, the page reshared the video with a tweet reading, “This video hits so different now! #KK telling Arijit Singh how different singer he is and he has another stage to perform and then Arijit singing KK’s song at his concert. Literally numb. #RIPKK”

In the video, KK is heard telling Arijit Singh, “You are a very, very gifted singer aur jaise hum sab ko lag raha hai – you have another stage to perform in anyways, so all the best. Don’t worry.” While that comprises the first part of the clip, the second half see Arijit paying a wonderful tribute to the artist during one of his live concerts by singing Zara Sa from Jannat.

Check out the video of KK praising Arijit on Fame Gurukul here:

This video hits so different now! #KK telling Arijit Singh how different singer he is and he has another stage to perform and then Arijit singing KK's song at his concert. Literally numb.#RIPKK pic.twitter.com/pDknqZ08nD — Arijit Singh Updates (@ArijitUpdates) May 31, 2022

Commenting on this video of KK and Arijit Singh loving and respecting each other, one netizen wrote, “Oh man!!! This is just Arijit’s recent concert in Washington DC…And he is admiring KK there 💔 whttt he feels now🙏💔💔” Another commented, “Ek hira dusra hira tarash te huye😭” A third noted, “Great Recognise Great!” while a fourth wrote, “This hits differently now…💔😭”

A fifth retweeted the video writing, “my best singer praised by our childhood best singer <3” Another added, “A true artist always respects another artist ❤️

Your fans dearly miss you KK.

