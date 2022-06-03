Apart from his upcoming film, Tiger 3 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is making headlines for all the wrong reasons recently. Just yesterday, the actor was being trolled by the netizens over his rude behaviour. Now, the actor is being targeted on social media again and this time the reason is Yo Yo Honey Singh.

It is to be noted that the actor landed in Abu Dhabi to attend the ‘The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2022’. Actors like Riteish Deshmukh, Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff are also attending the prestigious award ceremony.

Many inside videos from IIFA 2022 are being uploaded on social media for the fans to view. One such video featuring Salman Khan has now gone viral on the internet and no it’s not for his swag entry at the ceremony but for the royal snub he gave to rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

The video shows Salman Khan making his entry leaving behind singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh as the IIFA 2022 organizers didn’t let Salman and Honey Singh make an appearance together. Salman walked first while Singh was told to wait behind. What enraged the netizens about the video was Salman’s attitude in the video.

As the video hit the internet, it took no time for the netizens to express their displeasure over Salman’s poor attitude toward Honey in the comment section of the video.

A user wrote, “Previously i was a big fan of this guy.but now i realside.but now realised this guy is nothing but a lower class tapori markha..no acting skills.just full of showoffs ”

Another joked, “Y he stopped nd y dadu react with 😂 overacting ”

A fan joked, “Honey Singh ka tho izzat ka kachara ho gaya bhai😂😂😂😂😂 ”

A concerned viewer wrote, “Bhai aapne honey Singh bhai ko samman nahi diya …please give some respect to my friend honey Singh,”

“Selmon bhoi ka attitude level 📈📈” another commented.

What are your thoughts on the video, do you think Salman Khan snubbed Honey Singh in it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

