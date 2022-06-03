Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faasil’s action thriller film Vikram is now finally out and has been receiving some amazing reviews from the fans and critics. The film is definitely a hit at the box office. However, there is unfortunate news for the fans and the makers.

Just a few hours after the release, the film has fallen prey to illegal sites as it has been leaked online. This isn’t the first time. Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Pruthviraj and Bobby Deol’s newly released web series Aashram season 3 have also been leaked online.

Yes, you have read that right. The Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram which was one of the most anticipated films of 2022 has now been leaked online on illegal sites. The film has been leaked online on pirated sites like Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz, Filmyzilla and many more to count.

This pirated site hit on Kamal Haasan’s film Vikram can fall heavy on them in box office business, with Adivi Sesh’s Major and Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj simultaneously at the theatres.

This isn’t the first time it has happened with a newly released film, other films like Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, Yash’s KGF Chapter 2, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam, Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick also TVF’s Panchayat season 2 have also been leaked online due to the illegal site menace.

Meanwhile, this morning, Koimoi reviewed Vikram and rated it 3 and a half stars. Giving you a little gist about the review, a paragraph from it read, “Vikram is a mass entertainer that does not alienate the ones who try to find meat in a film. There is enough to attract you to the theatres and it is all worth it. Go book your tickets.”

What are your thoughts on Kamal Haasan‘s film Vikram being leaked online? Let us know in the comments below.

