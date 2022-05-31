The epic Friday is all set to be witnessed this week. Kamal Haasan led highly-anticipated Tamil actioner, Vikram, is all set for a blast at the box office. It is in an epic clash with Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj and Adivi Sesh‘s Major. Now, a very exciting update about Kamal’s film has come and it’s sure to leave your jaw dropped.

Helmed by Kaithi and Master fame director Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is set in a dark action thriller zone and it could easily be termed the biggest Tamil film of 2022. Its advance booking started off on Saturday and the initial response has been bang on. The hype is all justified as apart from Kamal, the film brings together Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, making it a deadly trio ready to conquer the box office.

While the announcement itself has been epic, songs and trailer have raised the excitement bar. Amid this epic pre-release buzz, it’s learnt that the makers of Vikram have locked an earth-shattering deal for its OTT and satellite rights. Earlier, we had reported that it has secured a deal of 115 crores, but the actual figure has left us spellbound.

As per trade reports, Vikram has locked a humongous deal of 200 crore+ by selling its OTT and satellite rights. Yes, you read that right! For those who don’t know, this Tamil actioner has been reportedly made at a cost of 110 crores and it’s one of the most expensive films in Kollywood. Now, as per the latest deal reports, the action thriller is already in huge profits of 90 crore+ if we subtract the making cost. So, everything from here is a big bonus for the makers!

Vikram releases on 3rd June in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

