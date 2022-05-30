On coming Friday, it’s going to be a blast as three biggies from different parts of the Indian film industry are arriving in theatres. From Tamil, it’s Kamal Haasan led Vikram, from Bollywood it’s Akshay Kumar‘s Samrat Prithviraj and Adivi Sesh’s Major is coming from Telugu (also from Bollywood as it’s bilingual). We’ll be talking about the last two movies later, and now it’s about Kamal’s action thriller and its advance booking at the box office.

Advertisement

For those who are still living under rocks, the advance booking for Kamal Haasan led film has commenced on Saturday. The film also stars stalwart actors, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. As three powerhouses of talent are coming together this Friday, there’s unparallel excitement among fans about this film.

Advertisement

Opening advance booking 6 days ago is really working in Vikram’s favour as it has started with a bang. As per trade reports, the film has done a business of 1.80 crores (till yesterday night) through advance ticket sales. This number is from the Tamil version alone and figures from Telugu, Hindi, Malayam and Kannada versions are yet to report.

While the Tamil version is set for a record-breaking start, Vikram is enjoying a good buzz in other languages too and we can expect a thunderous start at the box office. In fact, it won’t be a surprise if the film takes one of the biggest openings ever in India. With 4 days to go in advance booking, expect some terrific numbers coming in.

Releasing on 3rd June, Vikram is helmed by hit Tamil director, Lokesh Kanagaraj. It’s one of the most expensive films in Kollywood.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Anek Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Isn’t Going Anywhere From Here!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram