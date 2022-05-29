Anek Box Office Day 2 (Estimates): Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa starrer, which was released last week, is struggling to find its feet at the box office. Anubhav Sinha’s directorial opened to 2.11 crores on Friday.

Even though the film got a low start on Friday, it should have gone double on the second day if it needed to put up even a fair weekend total. However, a mixed response from the audience and the critics did not work in favour of the film at the box office.

As per reports, Anek only managed to collect 4.61 crores*. Ideally, this should have been the opening day collection. This means the weekend collection for the film can be nowhere close to the 10 crores mark. Hence, the film managed to show only limited growth on Saturday and collected 2.50 crores*.

As per the latest trade reports coming in, Anek is likely to rake up Rs 1.40 to 2.10 crores* on day 3. Several trade analysts are of the opinion that the film is on a downward spiral now.

It is worth pointing out that Bollywood has hardly churned out any films keeping with North East characters and to have an entire film set in that region is the rarest of rare scenarios.

Anubhav Sinha’s film Anek is now facing tough competition at the box office as releases like Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Hollywood biggie Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise are going strong at the box office.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s film may even be out of the theatre screens before the second weekend at this pace.

*Estimates. Final numbers are awaited.

