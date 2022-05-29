Ranbir Kapoor, ‘Brahmastra’ director Ayan Mukerji, and filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli will be in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, May 31 for a divine and special start to the journey of the yet-to-be-released ‘Brahmastra’.

During their visit to Vizag, Ranbir, Ayan, and Rajamouli are expected to seek blessings at the renowned and historic Simachalam temple before meeting fans at the iconic Melody Theatre.

‘Brahmastra’, one of the much-awaited cinematic spectacles of 2022, has been eagerly anticipated by moviegoers all over the world.

From the motion poster to the ‘Kesariya’ (Kumkumala in Telugu) teaser song, all of the film’s assets have caused a worldwide stir amongst fans.

SS Rajamouli, the director of ‘RRR’, earlier on Friday released a video preview of the much anticipated film ‘Brahmastra’s first song, ‘Kumkumala’. “Here’s #Kumkumala song promo from #Brahmastra: Part One. Excited to be presenting in Telugu. See you in cinemas on September 9th”, Rajamouli wrote as he shared the preview of the upcoming melodious song.

The song, composed by Pritam and sung by Sid Sriram, captures the attention of all. The lyrics penned by Chandrabose are impressive. ‘Brahmastra’ is one of the most eagerly awaited Bollywood films in recent memory. The socio fantasy film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the lead couple.

Starring Alia Bhatt, the multilingual blockbuster will be released on September 9 worldwide, and will also have Tollywood actor Nagarjuna alongside Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

