Superstar Kamal Haasan’s latest multilingual action thriller film ‘Vikram’ trailer, which was showcased at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022, has received thunderous response at the prestigeous event.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of ‘Kaithi’ fame, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Chemban Vinod, and Narain. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

‘Vikram‘ makers have even locked the run time for this movie, which also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles.

The film will be released on June 3, while ‘Vikram’ will also have special premiere shows in the US on June 2.

‘Jai Bhim’ actor Suriya Sivakumar has been cast in a pivotal role in this film, which has been produced on a grand scale by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for this multilingual film.

