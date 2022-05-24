Yash and Prashanth Neel managed to fulfil all the towering expectations that fans had from KGF Chapter 2. Be it scale, action quotient or heroism of Rocky, the duo gave it all and the result is known to all of us as it went on to rewrite Indian box office history. Now, there’s one major update about KGF Chapter 3, but it’s really heartbreaking!

The last few days have been quite moving for KGF fans as there were some exciting reports about the shoot. Unfortunately, it all was shot down as rumours by the makers. Some even thought that it was just a part of a strategy to help in keeping the buzz alive for KGF 3. Now, another report has flown in, which sounds logical but it is to test the patience of fans.

As per the rumoured update doing rounds on the internet, KGF Chapter 3 will take a hell lot of time to begin. The update states that Prashanth Neel will kick-start KGF Chapter 3 not next year but in 2025. Neel will be going forward with the shoot of his upcoming Salaar with Prabhas. Post that, he will be helming his collaboration with Jr NTR which has a working title ‘NTR31’. Only then, the director will be working with the full focus on KGF 3.

Of course, Yash fans have to wait for a long as per this rumoured update, but it does make sense considering Neel has a lot on his plate already.

Meanwhile, speaking about the grand success of KGF Chapter 2, the film has grossed over 1200 crores at the worldwide box office. In India alone, it has gone past the 800 crores (nett).

