South megastar Mohanlal turns a year older today and with his career of over 3 decades, the actor has created his own niche in the industry. Even before the craze for South films erupted in recent months the actor was already a prominent star in the country. Although his filmography consists of blockbuster films, but today we’ll talk about his luxurious car collection.

Not many are aware but before entering the superstar was a wrestling champion in Kerala in 1977-78. Although he was selected for the national championship but the actor chose to work in his debut film ‘Manjil Virinja Pookkal’. Post this film, the actor went to win several awards and gained recognition for his work and the rest is history.

As Mohanlal celebrates his 62nd birthday we bring to you 4 luxurious cars owned by the Drishyam actor. Scroll down below to read the whole scoop.

Toyota Vellfire

With luxury, the car that costs around Rs 90 lakhs is one of the smart and spacious vehicles Mohanlal owns. The car is the perfect vehicle for long-distance travelling. As per Carwale it comes with 16-colour ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, powered doors, powered tail-gate, electronic parking brake, smart entry with push-button start, and a JBL-sourced 17 speaker music system.

Toyota Land Cruiser

The actor seems like a loyal fan of the Toyota brand as this is the second SUV that he owns from the same company. The Land Cruiser is another spacious and comfortable car that the superstar owns. Priced around Rs 1.36 Crores, the car is powered by a 5.7-litre diesel engine and comes with automatic transmission that transfers the power to all four wheels.

Mercedes Benz GL350

Another SUV owned by Mohanlal is Benz GL350. The car which costs around 77.68 Lakh is powered by a 3-litre V6 turbo diesel engine. The top speed is over 200 Kph and it goes from 0-100kph in 8.9 seconds.

Lamborghini Urus

Another white SUV that the actor owns is from the Italian carmaker which is also a favourite vehicle among several other actors like Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan. The car is priced at Rs 3.15 Crore, and is the most luxurious car that Mohanlal owns.

