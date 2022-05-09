Drishyam is considered to be one of the most epic films in Ajay Devgn’s filmography. The critically acclaimed film is a remake of a 2013 Malayalam film with the same name. Released in 2015, the film had turned out to be a box office success. Sadly, it has failed to recreate the same magic at the China box office.

As we all know, in the past, some mid to small budget films have done wonders at the China box office. Films like Secret Superstar, Andhadhun, Hichki and Hindi Medium left stunned with their response among the Chinese audiences. And if we talk about biggies, Dangal and Bajrangi Bhaijaan saw out of the world collections coming in. Same was expected for Ajay Devgn’s thriller, sadly it has turned out to be just an average affair.

Drishyam released on the 14th of April in China and just completed its 4th-weekend run. As per the latest update, the film has made $4.05 million (31.35 crores in INR). It’s nothing fantastic that we usually expect from a film released in China. Let’s hope some new Bollywood biggies managed to create a riot at the China box office.

Helmed by late Nishikant Kamat, the film also has Shriya Saran, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Kamlesh Sawant, Rajat Kapoor and others in key roles.

Meanwhile, the shooting for Drishyam started back in February. Abhishek Pathak is set to direct the next chapter in this franchise.

Talking about coming back with Drishyam 2, Ajay had shared: “‘Drishyam’ was loved and it’s a legend. I am now elated to present yet another interesting story with ‘Drishyam 2’. Vijay is a multidimensional character and he creates an engaging narrative onscreen. Abhishek Pathak (director) has a fresh vision for this film. I’m keenly looking forward to part 2, filling in the large shoes of the earlier film with people investing in the mystery and the characters.”

