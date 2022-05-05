What a mighty record has been scored by KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi). The film is now the second-highest Hindi grosser ever and that too by being next only to Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi). This wasn’t really a record that one could see coming even after the stupendous promo of the Yash starrer was revealed. However, it has indeed happened and now we are witnessing history that has been created.

The record for the second highest Hindi grosser ever was earlier held by Aamir Khan starrer Dangal 387.38 crores but that’s now broken with KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) finding itself at 391.65 crores. The feat has been scored in mere three weeks and there is so much more to come as well. The trend for the film is quite good and the mid-week Eid holidays are further helping the third week to be quite good too. This happened with Wednesday collections turning out to be 8.75 crores, which is excellent.

The after effects would be seen today as well and KGF: Chapter 2 should stay around the 5 crores mark. Then from tomorrow, for the first time ever there would be some sort of competition for the Prashanth Neel directed film with Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness coming up. It would be really interesting to see how big the drop is with the arrival of the Hollywood biggie. If it is less than 50% from the Thursday number then that would be an achievement in itself.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

