Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ram Charan are currently one of the most prominent stars from the regional cinemas. Meanwhile, the two stars who have acted together in the 2018 film Rangasthalam were in the news for their alleged lip-lock scene. More than the RRR star, Sam was trolled for the same due to her marriage with Naga Chaitanya. Soon when the things escalated the actress came in front to give clarification about the scene.

The film is a Telugu language period drama, directed by Sukumar. Apart from the two stars, the film also featured Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Naresh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in key supporting roles. The film was among the highest-grossing Telugu films and also won the National Film Award for Best Audiography.

During the release of Rangasthalam, Samantha was trolled over her lip-lock scene with Ram Charan. However, she later clarified the same and told Deccan Chronicle, “It is just a peck on the cheek and not a lip-lock. I know people were abusing as how I can do such scenes after my marriage.”

Samantha added, “If married superstars do the same, will they ask such questions? Why me — because I am a female? Moreover, my family is supportive, especially my father-in-law who pooh-poohed the detractors and hence I am working comfortably on the sets.”

Samantha also shared her views on getting slut shamed for her Instagram posts, “I know I would be trolled for posting a picture in a swimsuit on the beach, but do you expect me to wear a sari on the beach? I don’t post them to get attention! But who tells me what pictures I should post? Just because I am a married person, they troll me. No one needs to tell me as to how I should conduct my life. I don’t want to be scared. I don’t want to fall in that trap!”

