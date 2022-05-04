After RRR, it’s now Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata which is all set to take Telugu movie lovers by storm. Backed by the presence of a strong crowd-pulling superstar, the film is among the highly-anticipated releases of the year. Scroll below to know more details related to the film.

It’s been a big year of Telugu cinema as biggies are arriving one after the other. Not just SS Rajamouli’s RRR but even KGF Chapter 2‘s dubbed Telugu version worked wonders at the box office. Now, Mahesh Babu is all set to shatter records and bring smiles to exhibitors’ faces.

Without any doubt, Mahesh Babu is amongst the biggest Telugu stars at present. His films are known for taking bumper openings and very much guaranteeing good returns for the makers. Considering his credibility and pull over the years, the makers don’t hesitate in giving a mammoth salary to the Pokiri actor. And the same thing has happened with Sarkaru Vaari Paata!

Reportedly, Mahesh Babu has been paid a whopping 70 crores as his salary for Sarkaru Vaari Paata. What’s more surprising is that the film’s budget is 60 crores and one can see that the actor has got 10 crores more than the cost of the film. That’s crazy star power!

Meanwhile, in an interview with the scribes, Sarkaru Vaari Paata director Parasuram Petla shared that he had written the ‘SVP’ story earlier during his ‘Geetha Govindam’ days, but was hesitant to approach the superstar.

“Mahesh Babu made it simple for me by giving me the opportunity to tell the story. He connected with the characters and thus chose this film,” explained Parasuram, adding: “Once Mahesh has a firm grasp on the script, he gives it his all. In his approach, there are no half-measures.” (via IANS)

