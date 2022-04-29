Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most-loved actors of south India who also has a growing fanbase in the other half of the country. The actor has worked in a variety of films in the last few years and is currently shooting for Shiva Nirvana’s next alongside actor Vijay Deverakonda. In a recent clip going viral across social media platforms, Vijay and the rest of the crew can be seen rolling out a prank on Sam, on the occasion of her birthday.

For the unversed, Vijay and Sam previously appeared together in a 2018 film named Mahanati where a series of other actors like Keerthy Suresh and Malvika Nair also played a key role. Both the artists will soon be making their Bollywood debut as Vijay is gearing up for the release of Liger while Sam has been approached for several projects as per reports.

Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda have lately been shooting for their next film, tentatively titled VD11, in Kashmir. The cast and crew got together to pull an elaborate prank on Sam while they were all on the sets right before the clock struck 12. They decided to start filming an emotional scene where she could be seen having a heartfelt conversation with Vijay’s character right in front of a fireplace.

The scene was quite intense and Sam had a full-on monologue before Vijay Deverakonda’s turn came in and he broke out of his character. He ended up addressing her as ‘Samantha’ instead of her character name, making her laugh out loud. He wished her a happy birthday right after and the crew joined him within seconds. Jaanu actress still had tears in her eyes from the emo scene and was seen smiling through it before cutting a huge cake. Have a look at the video.

