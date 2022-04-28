Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most followed actors of South India who has left a deep impact on the audience through her talent and natural beauty. The actor has always been open about the trolling that happens on social media, often giving it back to the haters in the sassiest way possible. On the occasion of Sam’s birthday today, we bring to you a throwback piece from the time she was trolled over a bikini picture and she knew just how to deal with them.

For the unversed, Sam has lately been in the news for her upcoming film Shaakunthalam which has already been creating a lot of hype amongst the audience. The poster and teaser of the film shows the Jaanu actor dressed in stunning white attire, looking almost unrecognisable. The movie is being directed by Gunasekhar and also stars actors like Dev Mohan and Aditi Balan in key roles.

In the year 2017, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was gearing up for her marriage with Naga Chaitanya when she uploaded a picture of a colourful bikini set on her Instagram feed. According to a report by Tollywood.net, the pictures instantly left a few people offended as one of the netizens reportedly said, “Ur life is not just yours. Generations will learn from u, Samantha, I seriously doubt for how long will the Akkinenis tolerate these #nagachaitanya.”

Samantha was in no mood to let the matter slide as she instantly responded to the troll by tweeting, “Generations will learn what exactly. That you will be judged not by character but by what you wear. Shame on you and your shallow thinking,”

Generations will learn what exactly .That you will be judged not by character but by what you wear . Shame on you and your shallow thinking https://t.co/j3SQ3K1ONI — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) May 28, 2017

She further explained how she does not deal with trolls and said, “How I love the ‘block’ option on Twitter. In seconds you just don’t exist (sic)”

How I love the ‘block’ option on twitter . In seconds you just don’t exist 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) May 28, 2017

Samantha’s straightforward and befitting reply clearly ticked the man off as he further said, “Samantharuthprabhu, Thanks 4 teaching me a lesson today. Just get lost. Am waiting 2 c u pay the price for the nonsense that u created today. #samantha, fans are not meant 2 b ur chamchas praising u always. Understand that ur well wishers are the ones who object u. samantha, u don’t exist any more for me either. Get lost u overconfident and arrogant lad.”

