Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu Starrer Is All Set To Have A Grand Pre-Release Event On This Date

The grand pre-release event of Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is scheduled for May 7 as the film is locked for a May 12 release.

The makers have begun promoting the film vigorously.

The pre-release event of Mahesh Babu starrer ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ will take place on May 7 at the Yousufguda Police Grounds in Hyderabad. The same will be confirmed by the creators in the coming days. The event will be a black-tie affair, but there has been no update to the list of guests yet.

The Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s trailer, which was released on Monday, has crossed 25 million views, with 1 million likes, as it continues to trend on YouTube.

Directed by Parasuram Petla, the movie is billed as a commercial drama.

