On Friday, Runway 34 had collected 3.50 crores at the box office. Now on Monday, the film was somewhat close to that number with 3 crores* coming in. Ideally though, the film should have been close to Saturday collections of 5.25 crores since it has turned out to be a word of mouth film. However, given the fact that on Sunday the film hadn’t grown much and just about touched 6 crores*, the collections are on the expected lines.

Advertisement

The film has a lot of work to do from here and one just waits to see how Eid unfolds. If it turns out to be closer to Sunday collections then one can expect a better hold tomorrow and the day after as well, before the week comes to a close. However, if it is more in the 4.50-5 crores range then it would be primarily the first week collections that would come into play since there is major competition from Hollywood awaiting the film this Friday.

Advertisement

So far, the Ajay Devgn starrer Runway 34 has collected 17.75 crores* and while 25 crores should be crossed by tomorrow, one waits to see how much further than that does it go to result in 30 crores collections at least by the time the first week comes to a close.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

Must Read: KRK Shames Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra For Endorsing Liquor Brands: “Daaru Bech Kar…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube