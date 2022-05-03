On Friday, KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) had collected 4.25 crores at the box office. Now Monday didn’t see much of a drop when compared to Friday as 3.75 crores more came in. That’s quite good as the pre-Eid holiday came into the picture. Though the Muslim massy crowd will still frequent theatres from today, there were others who stepped in larger numbers during evening and night shows yesterday due to the national holiday today.

Advertisement

While the number is good, one expected the collections to be even better in fact, considering there isn’t much of a competition. The new Hindi releases haven’t made much of a dent and the Yash starrer is running on enough number of screens to end up collecting quite well even at 50% occupancy.

Advertisement

That said, today should be an altogether different ball game as there is a lot of crowd which hasn’t seen KGF Chapter 2 even once and with the national holiday coming into play, the footfalls should be quite good.

Ideally, these should be better than even Saturday (7.25 crores) and as close it is to 9.27 crores of Sunday, the better it would be for the Prashanth Neel directed film.

So far, KGF Chapter 2 has collected 373.33 crores and today it should cross 380 crores mark quite comfortably.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Day 19 Early Trends (Hindi): Yash’s Biggie Dominates The Ticket Windows & We Can Feel The Pre-Eid Magic!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube