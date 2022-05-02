Runway 34 Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): Ajay Devgn directorial was so long witnessing an upward trend at the ticket windows. After the below-expected start, the film continued to grow and that bring in hope for the makers. With the initiation of the first week, it has now witnessed a fall but analysts saw it coming. Scroll below for all the details!

In its opening weekend, the film had made a total collection of 14.75 crores*. Despite the low pre-release buzz, Runway 34 benefited due to the negative word of mouth for Heropanti 2. That made it the second choice in the theatres after the blockbuster KGF Chapter 2.

It is only obvious for a film to drop with the start of a week. However, there was a ray of hope as there was Eid holiday being enjoyed in several parts of the country. Owing to the same, the fall was minimal and the Amitabh Bachchan starrer overall managed to have a steady run. As per the early trends flowing in, Runway 34 has brought in around 2-3 crores* on its fourth day.

And with that, the total earnings of Runway 34 after its Day 4 now come to 16.75-17.75 crores. Tomorrow marks the Eid holiday for major corporate sectors, so there are possibilities that the film will continue to grow.

But with the beginning of its first week initiates the real test for this movie. The lifetime won’t be matching the expectations of an Ajay Devgn film, but only expects it to reach at least a decent level.

