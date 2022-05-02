A while ago, GQ Awards 2022 was making headlines and Bollywood celebrities including Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, and Siddhant Chaturvedi made stunning appearances at the same. Amid the same, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan also looked their stylish best at the awards ceremony and graciously acknowledged each other after their alleged breakup in 2020 and now ‘Sartik’ fans are reacting to their picture. Scroll below to take a look.

It was 2020 when their film Love Aaj Kal was released and before the release of the film, their romance rumours were going wild and doing rounds on social media. It all started after Sara revealed that she would want to date Kartik on ‘Koffee With Karan’ when she appeared with her father Saif Ali Khan in one of the episodes.

Post that, Imtiaz Ali signed both Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in his film and the rest is history. Reportedly after a whirlwind romance for a few months, the two broke up for reasons unknown yet. The ex-couple never really confirmed their relationship ever in media but their chemistry on-screen and off-screen was so strong that their fans really believed that the duo was dating.

Now, both Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan graciously acknowledged each other at the GQ Awards 2022 and their picture from the same is going viral on social media.

Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sartik fan 🌸 (@sartik_blossom)

Aww, that picture is such a relief for all ‘Sartik’ fans.

What are your thoughts on Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan getting papped together after their alleged breakup two years ago? Tell us in the comments below.

