Malaika Arora is one stunner and we all know that. From her city spottings and airport looks to her gym looks and her red-carpet ones, the beauty leaves no chance to make heads turn with her fashion choices. Malaika stepped out for lunch in a neon outfit head to toe yesterday with her friends and is now getting trolled for her walk on social media. Scroll below to see the video.

Malaika’s fashion sense is amazing and the beauty often gives her fans style goals with all her public appearances. Yesterday, she wore a neon green coloured co-ord tracksuit and looked pretty as always. She flaunted her curvaceous figure in a zipper crop top and a pair of comfy pants and styled it with a Bottega Veneta mini Jodie tote bag and a pink cap to go with her bright attire.

Malaika Arora paired her sporty look with sports shoes and graciously acknowledged the paparazzi while entering and exiting the Pali Hill area in Mumbai. Take a look at her video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Now, as soon as the video went viral on social media, netizens started reacting to it. Reacting to her video, an Instagram user commented, “Ye sab silicon ka side effect hai” Another user commented, “Looks like she has got some buttocks job done,and is trying to adjust to them. 😂😂😂” A third user commented, “She has a problem. She is surely an exhibitionist! Chalo in an event one can imagine. But to wear thongs under a transparent pant just to visit someone is like tacky especially when u know that the photographers are there.”

