Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is well known for works in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Sultan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and PK to name a few, is celebrating her 34th birthday with her husband Virat Kohli and her family. She also penned a note on Instagram expressing gratitude to everyone who wished her on the big day.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, the actress welcomed their first child, Vamika. She often shared pictures of herself with her daughter’s face covered on Instagram. As she turns a year older, a renowned numerologist predicts she may become a mother once again.

Advertisement

Talking to ETimes, numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani predicts the future of Anushka Sharma’s personal life. He claims that she may welcome another child in the coming two years. “She is likely to have her second kid too, but post two years; maybe in her 37th or 38th year.”

Jumani further added, “We had predicted a baby for Virushka pre-Covid when Anushka’s mother consulted us for her venture. I had craftily mentioned to her that as per numbers, the duo would have a baby; to which she had laughingly responded by saying that they had no such plans as they were pretty focussed on their careers back then.”

“Well, I did reason with her saying, that both would be in their favourable periods, Anushka Sharma being in her 33rd (6) year, and Virat in his 32nd (5) year and thus could be blessed with a baby around the same time! Little did they know that our prediction would stump them in this fashion. Call it destiny’s innings if you may!” the numerologist said.

Meanwhile, Anushka penned a note on her birthday with a couple of pictures grabbing the biggest slice of her birthday cake. She wrote, “I feel happier, more loving, more understanding, taking myself less seriously, listening more, finding joy in less, able to let-go better, more accepting of myself and others AND situations, feeling more beautiful, expressing feelings more easily, valuing my own opinion above others ….. This getting older business is going GREAT! Everyone should try it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

In concluding the note, Anushka Sharma wrote, “Thank you for all the wishes and love you’ve sent my way. I’m SO grateful. PS- I ate the biggest slice of my birthday cake. As it should be.”

Must Read: Weekly Horoscope From May 2 To May 8, 2022: Check What Your Stars Predict – P.S. It’s Good News For Gemini & Libra!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube