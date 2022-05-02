Kamaal R Khan has opinions on literally every possible Bollywood star. He has also recently released his biopic #ControversialKRK which is making a lot of noise. Amidst it all, he has called out and indirectly shamed Bollywood stars for promoting morally unethical products like tobacco, and liquor amongst others. The targeted list includes Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and many more.

It was recently that Nawazuddin Siddiqui was on the hit list of KRK. He passed some really derogatory remarks about the Sacred Games actor on his Twitter account. Before that, he had Akshay Kumar on his radar and even slammed his apology on the Vimal controversy.

In a latest tweet, KRK has written, “सबका धंधा बढ़िया चल रहा है! अक्षय अजय शाहरुख रणवीर गुटखा बेच रहे है! धोनी विराट युवराज ऑनलाइन सट्टा खिलवा रहे है! और रही सही कसर दीपीका आलिया और प्रियंका ने दारू बेच कर पूरी कर दी! (Everyone is enjoying a great business. Akshay, Ajay, Shah Rukh, Ranveer are selling tobacco. Dhoni, Virat, Yuvraj are promoting gambling online. And as far as Deepika, Alia and Priyanka are concerned, they are selling liquors.)

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar recently received a lot of flak over promoting a product by Vimal, a tobacco selling brand. Owing to this, the Bell Bottom actor had to step down from his position as a brand ambassador. Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh are others who were at the receiving end of the same issue.

MS Dhoni, Virat Kholi and Yuvraj Singh have been promoting fantasy sports platforms like Dream 11 for a long time. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra have promoted liquor selling brands like Chivas Regal, and Blender’s Pride amongst others.

It looks like KRK has issues with literally everything and anything that goes in Bollywood. And this is just another instance.

