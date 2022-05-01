Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the newly married couple in B-Town. The two got hitched in a dreamy wedding on April 14 in the presence of family members and friends. The actress shares a great bond with RK’s mother Neetu Kapoor and his late father Rishi Kapoor.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress and Ranbir met on the sets of Brahmastra in 2017. The two began dating and were often seen together at public events. Now we have unearthed an old tweet that has something common between the actress and the late veteran actor. Scroll down to know more.

Back in 2016, a fan tweeted a picture of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor calling him Alia Bhatt of the 1970s. The legendary actor, who is known for his unique sense of humour, even agreed to the fan’s claim and replied, “Hilarious. I am Alia Bhatt in the 1970s. lol”. Interestingly, this was long before even Alia and Ranbir Kapoor met each other.

Take a look at it below:

Dear Zindagi actress also replied with a laughing emoji to the late actor’s tweet.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt also shared an unseen picture of herself posing with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and in-laws Rishi and Neetu yesterday. It was a black and white picture and the smiles on their faces are evident that they are happy in each other’s company.

Alia shared the picture on Rishi Kapoor’s 2nd death anniversary and wrote, ‘Always and forever.’

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently filming for her upcoming Karan Johar film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shaban Azmi and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside her hubby Ranbir Kapoor.

