Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, is well known for his bashing the Bollywood industry left, right and centre. The self-proclaimed film critic has often taken digs at several Bollywood stars including Salman Khan. Now his latest target seems to be Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Siddiqui was recently seen in Ahmed Khan’s directorial Heropanti 2 which was released last week. While he played the role of an antagonist Laila, Tiger Shroff played the role of the protagonist in the film. Tara Sutaria also played an important role.

Tiger Shroff’s film had high expectations from fans. However, upon release, the film received a lot of flak for its non-existent story and poor direction. KRK has now taken to Twitter and taken a dig at Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He called the actor the ‘most Sadela Insaan in Bollywood’

Kamaal R Khan tweeted, “How can anyone give role to most Sadela Insaan in Bollywood Nawazuddin in any film? If you do this then definitely you are a mentally bankrupt and disturbed film maker.” Take a look at his tweet below:

How can anyone give role to most Sadela Insaan in Bollywood Nawazuddin in any film? If you do this then definitely you are mentally bankrupt and disturbed film maker. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 1, 2022

Previously, KRK took a dig at Akshay Kumar and his upcoming film Ram Setu’s promotional still. The still featured Khiladi Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Telugu actor Satyadev Kancharana. In the still Akshay was seen looking upwards with a flambeau (mashaal) in his hand as he has found something important while Jacqueline was holding a torchlight.

Kamaal R Khan tweeted, “If they are having torch, then why are they lighting Mashal to see up? It’s a joke. It’s proof that how big idiots are Bollywood film makers?”

If they are having torch 🔦 then why are they lighting Mashal to see up? It’s a joke. It’s proof that how big idiots are Bollywood film makers? pic.twitter.com/BRz6JpnnsI — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 29, 2022

So what do you think about KRK’s dig at Nawazuddin Siddiqui? Let us know in the comments.

