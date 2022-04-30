Two of the most much-awaited films Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 were released this week. Both the films are high on action. Two Bollywood big-ticket films have locked horns at the box office and are underperforming at the box office as of now. Amidst these, both films have received IMBDB ratings.

Advertisement

Tiger Shroff’s film, helmed by Ahmed Khan, is the sequel to the 2014 film. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui play an important role in the film. Kriti Sanon also made a special cameo appearance in the film.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn’s directorial Runway 34 is billed as an edge-of-the-seat thriller inspired by a true incident. Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh have played important role in the film. Fans, movie critics and the audience are in awe of the film. It has been receiving largely positive reviews from all quarters.

On IMDB, the film has received 8.8 out of 10 ratings while Tiger Shroff’s film Heropanti 2 has received only 2.4/10 ratings on the website. This shows that fans are not happy with Ahmed Khan’s directorial and Ajay Devgn’s directorial is receiving a positive response from the audience.

Nevertheless, both films have a slow start at the box office. Talking about the story, Runway 34 tells the story of Captain Vikrant Khanna (played by Ajay Devgn), a flying prodigy, whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off from an international destination. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of lawyer Narayan Vedant who grills Ajay’s character in court when he is accused of putting the lives of his passengers in danger.

Heropanti 2, on the other hand, tells the story of Bubloo Ranawat (played by Tiger Shroff) a computer genius who helps people at night and Inaaya is a self-made billionaire. Bubloo is tasked with tracking down Laila (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), the mastermind behind the world’s largest cybercrime yet to occur. The film recieved a lot of flak for its non-existent story and poor direction.

Must Read: KRK Points Out The Biggest Mistake In Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu Glimpse, Calls Bollywood Filmmakers ‘Big Idiots’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube