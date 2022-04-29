From the past few days, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been all over the news. The actor became the topic the discussion for having no qualms while talking about the Bollywood industry. Right from changing its name to asking producers about writing scripts in Roman, Nawaz has become the talk of the town. But looks like, Nawaz has now taken a silent jibe at blockbuster South films like KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR.

Advertisement

Currently, Nawaz is seen in Tiger Shroff-led Heropanti 2 which is helmed by Ahmed Khan and also stars Tara Sutaria in the lead role.

Advertisement

Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was asked about the raging success of South films RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 that have box office-destroying ticket sales. But we wonder if he has taken a subtle dig at the films’ success and the audience who have liked the films. SS Rajamouli crossed the 1000 crore mark at the box office globally, while KGF continues to rule the box office while beating Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey.

Speaking to NDTV, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “I felt the audience will mature after the pandemic and lockdown because they would have seen good international cinema. Change has come but it’s for the worse.” “When a film does well everyone joins in and praises it even more, if a film doesn’t collect good money people criticize it more.”

Earlier during Times Now Navbharat India Economic Conclave, Nawaz was heard saying, “Hamare yaha pe sirf aise hai ki, Hindi film industry, Bollywood mein aisa hai ki director pata nahi konsi tangency pe baat kar raha hai, assistant kuch apni kheer bana raha hai, actor bilkul akela khada hua hai.”

Nawazuddin went on to continue and compared Bollywood with South and lauded the filmmakers. He further added, “South mein kya hai, Tamil mein baat karte hain, proud feel karte hain. Kannada hain toh Kannada mein baat karte hain… Saare writers bhi Kannada mein baat kar rahe hain, director bhi, saare local hain. Sabko samajh aa rahi hain sabki baatein (In the South, Tamil crews are proud of their language. Kannada screenwriters, and directors all speak in Kannada. They understand what’s being said on set).”

On the work front, Nawazuddin, who latest flick Heropanti 2, hit the screens today, will next be seen opposite Kangana Ranaut and Avneet Kaur in Tiku Weds Sheru. He also has Noorani Chehra opposite Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon in the pipeline.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan’s Charm Worked On Angelina Jolie After He Joked About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Onstage

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube