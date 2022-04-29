Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel is well known for her films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Kaho Naa…Pyar Hai and Race 2 to name a few. More than her films she has courted controversies that are still the talk of the town. Her affair with Vikram Bhatt is quite well known.

Bollywood diva is also quite active on social media. She is also well known for her speaking her mind. The actress doesn’t hesitate calling spade a spade. She once even gave her opinion on the infamous Shah Rukh Khan and Shirish Kunder drama. Scroll down to know more.

Back in 2012, when Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan slapped Farah Khan’s husband Shirish Kunder at a party hosted by Sanjay Dutt, it quickly became the talk of the town. The fiasco grabbed a lot of headlines back in the day and left many people divided on the matter.

In an industry ruled by loyalty, the verdict was unanimous as several people felt that Shirish had it coming. Shah Rukh Khan’s scuffle with Shirish went viral on the micro-blogging site Twitter. Bollywood celebrities and netizens flooded with messages in support of King Khan.

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel too shared her opinion on Twitter and appreciated SRK for slapping Kunder. She also said that people should be grateful to the superstar as he has helped many including choreographer filmmaker Farah Khan.

Patel wrote, “Shahrukh is supr rockin.. Good he gave it 2 shirish. people shud learn 2 b grateful to king khan, after all he has been so supportive 2 farah.”

Celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani too took the lead in tweeting in favour of Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, “I was present at Sanjay’s party & without any bias I fully support Shah Rukh.”

