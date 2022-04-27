The trailer of the upcoming Marathi musical drama ‘Chandramukhi’ is getting praises from B-town. Recently Bollywood like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Riteish Deshmukh have lauded the trailer of the Prasak Oak directorial.

Advertisement

Madhuri took to her Twitter and sent her best wishes to the film’s team. She tweeted, “Dear @adinathkothare @AmrutaOfficialK lots of love & good wishes for #Chandramukhi. Can’t wait to watch it! @PlanetMarathi #ChandramukhiTrailer.”

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also gave a shoutout over Instagram to the Chandramukhi team saying, “Congratulation @adinathkothare. Checkout Chandramukhi on 29th April. Theatres near you. Tagging@amrutakhavilkar @thechandramukhi@oakprasad @akshaybardapurkar @planet.marathi (sic).”

Taking to his Twitter handle, Riteish also shared the trailer of ‘Chandramukhi’ and wrote, “Grand Marathi Musical based on an acclaimed book written by Vishwas Patil music by the maestros

@AjayAtulOnline & helmed by stupendously talented team @prasadoak17 ‘Chandramukhi’ is here to win your hearts (sic).”

‘Chandramukhi’, which is set against the era of the 80’s, follows a tragic romantic tale of two very different worlds of Politics and Tamasha, it stars Amruta Khanvilkar and Addinath Kothare in lead roles, and features music by composer duo Ajay-Atul, who are best known for the chartbuster album, ‘Sairat’.

Prasak Oak has earlier directed films such as ‘Kaccha Limbu’ and ‘Hirkani’.

‘Chandramukhi’, produced by Akshay Bardapurkar, Planet Marathi, Golden Ratio Films and Creative Vibe Productions, and Co-produced by Flying Dragon Entertainment and Lightwiden Entertainment, is arriving in theatres on April 29.

Must Read: When Hrithik Roshan Froze While Filming Scuba Diving Scene In Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: “I Am Not Allowing Myself To Be Impacted By The Water”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube