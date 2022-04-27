Actor Hrithik Roshan is one of the most popular superstars in Bollywood. Often called as Greek God of Bollywood, he has a massive fan following and is quite popular among women. He is well known for his brilliant acting and amazing dancing skills. But did you know that he was

Advertisement

The superstar has appeared in several films in his career and one of them is the multi-starrer Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. He played the role of successful businessman Ajun who falls in love with their scuba instructor Laila played by Katrina Kaif. The film last year turned 10.

Advertisement

To mark the occasion, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar organised a virtual reunion featuring actors Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Abhay Deol, and Farhan Akhtar. All the cast revealed their hilarious and memorable anecdotes from their days shooting the film. Hrithik too shared an anecdote from the shoot.

As reported by Free Press Journal, Hrithik had an aversion towards tomatoes after filming the song “Ik Junoon (Paint it Red) which was filmed during the La Tomatina festival. He said, “I didn’t have tomatoes for three or four months. None of us could tolerate the presence of tomatoes after the song. The kind of smell that we suffered.”

Hrithik Roshan also revealed an interesting anecdote while filming the scuba diving scene with Katrina who essayed the role of a part-time trainer. The superstar said, “The water was freezing, and I was protecting myself from the cold. So, I was pretending to come out of it. The shot starts with me on the ladder of the boat. Finally, I said that’s what is making me hold back. I am not allowing myself to be impacted by the water. In the final take, I just went in. Zoya said, ‘Are you sure? The water is really cold!’ I froze. I came out, and it was exactly what that moment needed.”

Must Read: When Shilpa Shetty ‘Took A While’ To Say Yes To Raj Kundra After Getting ‘Only’ A 5-Carat Diamond Ring In Proposal, Said “This Isn’t What I Imagined”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube