Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and South star Kichcha Sudeepa are right now in the middle of a Twitter spat. Though it’s nothing very heated, yet the tension lingers between them over the topic of whether Hindi is India’s national language or not.

This war type situation arose when the Shivaay actor decided to take a jab at the Makhi actor over this tweet in Hindi language. For the unversed, Sudeepa’s tweet read “Someone said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I’d like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s (the success) not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere.” This definitely didn’t settle well with many netizens and B-town actors.

Now Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently took a dig at South superstar Kichcha Sudeepa over his remarks about India’s national language. The Singham actor took it to his Twitter account and talked about how Hindi has always been India’s national language. Ajay’s tweet read, “@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई, आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं? हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी। जन गण मन । (@KicchaSudeep my brother, according to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man.”

.@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई,

आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं?

हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी।

जन गण मन । — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

Well, Kichcha Sudeepa was very immediate in giving his reply back to Ajay Devgn’s tweet saying, “Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why i said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn’t to hurt, Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir,” following with a smily emoji.

https://mobile.twitter.com/KicchaSudeep/status/1519288948493000705?s=20&t=9Ipa9v8FpLWoZLHOh-kAnA

The actor also added, “I love and respect every language of our country sir. I would want this topic to rest, as I said the line in a totally different context. Mch luv and wshs to you always. Hoping to seeing you soon,” following it with a few emojis. Kichcha concluded his message by adding, “And sir @ajaydevgn ,, I did understand the txt you sent in hindi. Tats only coz we all have respected,loved and learnt hindi. No offense sir,,,but was wondering what’d the situation be if my response was typed in kannada.!! Don’t we too belong to India sir.”

I love and respect every language of our country sir. I would want this topic to rest,,, as I said the line in a totally different context.

Mch luv and wshs to you always.

Hoping to seeing you soon.

🥳🥂🤜🏻🤛🏻 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2022

And sir @ajaydevgn ,,

I did understand the txt you sent in hindi. Tats only coz we all have respected,loved and learnt hindi.

No offense sir,,,but was wondering what'd the situation be if my response was typed in kannada.!!

Don't we too belong to India sir.

🥂 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2022

