In the latest development in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving multi-millionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday attached gifts and properties worth Rs 7 crore given to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

Advertisement

The ED termed these gifts and properties as proceeds of crime received by the actresses. Allegedly these include gifts worth a whopping 5.71 crores and moneylending of approx $173,000 and around 27,000 Australian dollars to her family members.

Advertisement

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the list includes 3 Persian cats worth 9 lakhs each, an Arabian horse worth 52 lakhs, 15 pairs of Diamond earrings, several designer bags including Gucci and Chanel.

Apart from that, Sukesh Chandrashekhar gave expensive crockery, two pieces of Gucci athleisure wear, a few pairs of Louis Vuitton shoes, 2 Hermes bracelets, a mini cooper and a Rolex watch to Jacqueline Fernandez.

Jacqueline Fernandez and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi have recorded their statement as witnesses in the case.

In December 2021, the ED filed the first charge sheet in this matter before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh.

In February this year, the agency filed a supplementary charge sheet against Pinky Irani, an alleged aide of Chandrashekhar who introduced him to Jacqueline Fernandez.

It has been alleged that Irani used to choose costly gifts for Fernandez and later drop it at her house after the payments were made by Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Chandrashekhar has spent around Rs 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebs.

A few had refused to take gifts from Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

(Inputs: IANS)

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol To Reunite On The Big Screen After 7 Years, Thanks To Karan Johar?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube