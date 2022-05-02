Whenever Kamaal R Khan takes to Twitter, he tends to always grab our eyes owing to the controversial and eyebrow-raising content he posts. Doing the same once again, KRK has tweeted about Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files and this time netizens have mixed responses to the self-proclaimed critic views.

The Anupam Kher-led film has worked wonders at the box office and has amassed over Rs 320 crore at the box office. While many have been showering love on it, the film has also made it to headlines owing to comments that the makers have quickly and tactfully slammed.

About an hour ago, Kamaal R Khan took to Twitter and tweeted that he doesn’t view Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files as a Bollywood film. Revealing the reason for the same. KRK tweeted, “Film #KashmirFiles can’t be counted in Bollywood because it’s produced by a Telugu films producer.” For those wondering, TKF is produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri.

Film #KashmirFiles can’t be counted in Bollywood because it’s produced by a Telugu films producer. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 2, 2022

Agreeing with KRK’s views of The Kashmir Files not being a Bollywood film, one Twitterati commented, “Also director of kashmir files has been already said that don’t count kashmir files in bollywood.” Another added, “That’s better!! Caz we can consider it into an Indian film !!” A third stated, “We called that, #Hindicinema. Not any wood.”

While many agreed with Kamaal R Khan, a couple took to the comments and slammed him. Trolling the same proclaimed critic, another user wrote, “Acting Jo kiye wo kaha ke he Japan ke ya Bollywood ke… Gunde akal he ki nahi tujhe.. thoda badam kha aur apni dimag ko tej bana” Another noted, “Alian industry me release kiya hoga tabhi aisa bol raha ha”

Previously mentioning The Kashmir Files on his Twitter handle, KRK had called this film a blockbuster writing, “Film #kashmirifiles collected ₹25Cr+ during weekend. It is not hit, not super hit but it’s a blockbuster. It has become #URI2. Congratulations to @vivekagnihotri @AnupamPKher!”

Talking about The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film’s storyline is centred around the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus aka Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles. Released theatrically on March 11, the film has emerged as a commercial success and has grossed over Rs 326.95 crores worldwide,

