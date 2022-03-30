Zoe Kravitz Gets Heavily Cancelled After Her Brutal Dig On Will Smith Over Slapgate Controversy, Netizens Call Her A 'Predator'
Zoe Kravitz Gets Cancelled On Social Media After Condemning Will Smith For The Oscar Fiasco ( Photo Credit – Zoe Kravitz / Instagram )

Will Smith and Chris Rock’s slap gate controversy is surely not dying anytime soon. The whole Hollywood industry and viewers all around the world were left stunned. While many showed their support for Will over his actions, other members of the Industry like Zoe Kravitz are slamming him for his outburst.

While everyone is sharing their thoughts on the Oscar slap controversy, the ‘Batman star is now getting cancelled for sharing her sarcastic view on the whole ordeal. Read on to know the whole deet.

Right after two days of the whole Will Smith slapping Chris Rock over a joke on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith controversy, Zor Kravitz took it to her Instagram handle to share her views on the mishap. Well, she did it in quite a different way. The actress shared two photos of her Oscar outfit, and it was the captions that actually caught everyone’s attention.

Zoe Kravitz took some brutal digs on Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock over a joke during the Oscars. Her captions read, “here’s a picture of my dress at the award show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.” The other caption for her second post, in which she was flaunting her Oscar party outfit was the exact same with just a minor change in her mentioning her ‘Oscar party dress’.

 

This dig by the Catwoman definitely did not settle well with the netizens as they have now ganged up against her and cancelled Zoe by calling her a ‘Predator’ for feeling attracted toward Jaden Smith when he was 14 years old. For the unversed, back in the year 2013, Zoe had claimed that while hanging out with the ‘Smiths’ she found 14 years old, Jaden very ‘cool’, ‘full of swag’ and ‘handsome’ and had held him that they would ‘hang together when older’. It is to be noted that Zoe was 25 at that time.

Well, Smith fans have now dug out this past and are now condemning the actress on Twitter. Check out the tweets:

What are your thoughts on Zoe Kravitz being cancelled over her sarcastic jab at Will Smith? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

