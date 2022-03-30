Jason Momoa has shut down all the rumours regarding him getting back with Lisa Bonet. The Aquaman star took to his social media to reveal that he and Bonet, who got married in 2017, called it quits. Their relationship started in 2005 and dated for a long time. They also share two children – Lola and Nakoa-Wolf.

Bonet is also the mother of The Batman star Zoë Kravitz from her first marriage with Lenny Kravitz. Despite their breakup, Zoë has a cordial relationship with Jason, who was a proud father after the release of the DC flick.

After Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet shared the news of splitting up, speculations of the two reconciling ignited after Bonet was photographed wearing her wedding ring, weeks after the separation news. However, while attending the Oscars 2022 red carpet, the Game of Thrones actor spoke with Access Hollywood and squashed all those rumours.

“We’re not back together,” Jason Momoa said. “We’re family. We have two beautiful children together,” he continued while clearing the air around his split from Lisa Bonet. While sharing the news of their separation, both the actors made it clear that the reason behind it was not because they thought it was ‘newsworthy’ but to go about their lives with “dignity and honesty.”

Now that it is crystal clear that Momoa and Bonet are not getting back together, all the speculations can be put to rest. Meanwhile, some other rumours around Jason ignited. As per some reports, the actor was seen offering his jacket to the ‘Underworld’ actress Kate Beckinsale at the Oscars 2022 after-party.

This little act of kindness made many wonder if Jason Momoa is dating Kate considering that now he has made it clear of not reconciling with Lisa Bonet.

