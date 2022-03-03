Jason Momoa has shared new details regarding his character in Fast & Furious 10, and it turns out that he is playing a villain in the movie. The Aquaman actor was confirmed to join one of the biggest Hollywood franchises at the start of this year. With just two movies left to complete the saga, fans have wondered what role would Momoa play.

F9, the ninth instalment of the series, was released last year. The movie was a hit, and it was recently announced that it will be making its way to streaming services. The Vin Diesel-starrer will be added to HBO Max’s streaming lineup on Friday, 4th March. This will mark the first time that F9 is available as part of a streaming subscription.

The ending of the saga has been divided into two parts, Fast & Furious 10 and 11. It was recently reported that Fas 10 is under development and will come out in May 2023. While the latter will be released in 2024. Now, Jason Momoa has revealed that he will be playing the role of a villain in the movie and not just any villain but a “flamboyant bad boy.”

While attending The Batman premiere, Jason Momoa spoke with Entertainment Weekly about his role in Fast & Furious 10. “I’m gonna go do Fast 10, that’s gonna be fun. Do something, small, independent over in London,” Jason said. “It’s fun, I get to play the bad guy, which I haven’t gotten to do for a while. Now, I get to be the bad boy. A very flamboyant bad boy. A little panache!” he added.

Though Jason joined the Fast team this year, Dwayne Johnson, who played the role of Luke Hobbs, left the franchise and started his spinoff Hobbs & Shaw with Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw. The reason behind this was his feud with a few other cast members, especially Vin Diesel.

Now, fans await the release of Fast & Furious 10 and 11. Other than Jason Momoa and Vin Diesel, the movie will also star Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena, Charlize Theron, Ludacris, and more.

