The Batman director Matt Reeves reveals why he will ever make an MCU film. Reeves, who is famous for his movies like Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and Cloverfield, is helming the new Dark Knight movie with Robert Pattinson playing the role of Bruce Wayne. The film, which is releasing on 4th March, is disconnected from the general DCEU timeline.

It features the early years of the Caped Crusader on his vigilante work. He will be seen teaming up with Zoe Kravitz‘s Catwoman to fight against Paul Dano’s Riddler. Colin Farrell will be playing the role of Penguin, while many more actors like Jeffery Wright and Andy Serkis are also a part of the cast.

Now, The Batman director Matt Reeves has opened up about why he would never work in the MCU. Matt praised Kevin Feige, Marvel’s boss, and other filmmakers who have helmed the superhero movies for DC’s counterpart. He then continued to say that an interconnected world of films simply wasn’t his style.

While speaking to Variety about why he won’t make an MCU film, Matt Reeves said, “I have such respect for Kevin Feige and also for the [Marvel] filmmakers. He continued, “But to be honest with you, I just don’t know how I would make my way through that.” The Batman director explained, “There has to be some level of discovery for me, where I have some freedom to find my way.”

“If I have to come into something that’s already set too firmly, then I think I would get lost. And I don’t think they would be happy with me either,” Reeves continued. Maybe this is the reason why he chose to keep the upcoming flick separate from Warner Bros.’ DC Extended Universe.

Before Matt Reeves began working on The Batman, it was Ben Affleck, DC’s own superhero, who was going to helm the Robert Pattinson starrer. Though it would have been interesting to see Matt make an MCU film, we understand his reason to stay away from director Marvel films.

