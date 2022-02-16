Zoe Kravitz turned heads while walking down the red carpet of the 2021 Met Gala in a beautiful sheer dress. The Batman actress looked wonderful as ever, but the trolls took her down after criticising her outfit. It’s not a secret that the internet can be a brutal space, and it has been harsh when it comes to Zoe’s look.

Back then, when social media was filled with jokes around her dress, it seemed like Zoe handled the situation well. However, she has now recently opened up about how that incident took a toll on her confidence.

While speaking with Elle, Zoe Kravtiz spoke about how even though she is a famous person, she is still a human and mentioned that the internet has become desensitized to the human experience. “The fact that people don’t think what they say affects a celebrity because you’re not a person to them is crazy. I’m a human being. I want to f—king defend myself,” Kravitz said while talking about the criticism she faced due to her 2021 Met Gala dress.

Check out her look here:

no thoughts just zoë kravitz at the met gala (2021) #MetGala pic.twitter.com/6wJOZCAIES — Stef ⚜️ (@sharmstyles) September 14, 2021

Shortly after the Met Gala in 2021, Zoe Kravtiz took a break from social media as she deleted every photo of her, including from the event, from her Instagram. “The fact that I’m like, ‘Should I have not worn that?’ No, I do what I want to do, and I make what I want to make, and if I’m now starting to be afraid of what other people are going to say or think, I’m no longer doing my job as an artist,” Zoe added.

“I’m not experiencing the world and putting that into art. I’m walking on eggshells. F—k that. So, I needed to take a minute,” Zoe added. The actress recently got back to Instagram after posting a snap of her as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman.

Zoe Kravitz will be playing the role in Robert Pattinson’s The Batman, which will be hitting the screens on 4th March, and as for her 2021 Met Gala look, it was simply gorgeous!

