Cody Rhodes has been one of the important figures when it comes to building AEW as a brand. He has been with the company since 2018 and worked there as Executive Vice President as well apart from being in-ring talent. Now, he is officially out!

None other than AEW’s head, Tony Khan took to Twitter and proclaimed Rhodes’ departure from the promotion. He shared a lengthy post in which he thanked Cody and Brandi Rhodes (who has taken an exit). Reportedly, Cody’s contract was up in December 2021, and ever since the news broke, there have been rumours of him being eyed for re-signing by WWE.

If reports are to be believed, Chody Rhodes would be the first one to jump the ship from AEW to WWE. It is learnt that talks are going on between Cody and Vince McMahon-led promotion, with the latter planning a lucrative contract. Contrary to what many believe, Cody might get re-signed with Vince’s brand as he has good relations with Talent Relations head, John Laurinaitis.

Let’s see what happens and wait for the next major update!

Meanwhile, sharing a lengthy note on Twitter for Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes, Tony Khan wrote, “Cody and Brandi Rhodes were integral to the launch of All Elite Wrestling. Cody’s ability combined with his boldness and his passion for our industry and his love for community outreach helped AEW deliver on our mission to give fans what they needed for far too long – something new, innovative and lasting.”

“I have immesne respect and appreciation for Cody and Brandi and I wish them both the best as they move on from AEW. Thank you, Cody and Brandi!” Khan continued.

Check out the post below:

