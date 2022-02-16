Spider-Man: No Way Home crosses Avatar and officially becomes the third-highest-grossing movie of all time in the US. It has been a wonderful box office journey for the Tom Holland starrer, released two months ago. The film has broken several records since the day of its opening weekend and has now shattered another one.

Directed by Jon Watts, the movie turned out to be a surprisingly super hit and the biggest movie of 2021. It saw the return of the former Spideys, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, who with Tom’s version fought with original villains like Green Goblin, Dr. Otto Ocativius, and more.

The latest update regarding Spider-Man: No Way Home is that it has now finally crossed James Cameron’s 2009 blockbuster, Avatar. The Tom Holland-led has garnered over $1.8 billion at the box office worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. This includes $760.98 million domestically and $1.04 billion internationally.

Meanwhile, Avatar made $749.76 million domestically. Spider-Man: No Way Home now rests as the third biggest film in the US and is just behind Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Even though the Tom Holland starrer has broken many records and helped in getting back the cinemas, the movie was snubbed from Best Picture nomination at the Oscars 2022, making fans upset.

However, it did get nominated under the Special Effects category. While talking about its box office numbers, it turns out that the cast didn’t anticipate the movie becoming this big. Recently, Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays the role of Doctor Strange, said that he doubted the film’s projections.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is just a few million away from crossing the $2 billion mark. What is really interesting is that the Tom Holland-led was able to make these numbers while being released under a pandemic, when the capacity of the moviegoers was comparatively lower.

