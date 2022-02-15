Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt has just picked up the right pace in the promotions. The film is just 10 days away from its theatrical release and the makers are making sure to build up a good hype. Recently, a song titled ‘Dholida’ was unveiled. It has now made it to our ‘How’s The Hype?’.

Dholida is an energetic celebratory Garba number from Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia could be seen dancing her heart out, dressed up in a white saree, and looking regal. As the song picks up, towards the end, Alia pulls off an amazing solo performance. Hands down to her energy! It is backed by powerful vocals of Jahnvi Shrimankar, Shail Hada, and choreographed by Kruti Mahesh. It is penned by Kumaar and composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself.

Check out the song and don’t forget to vote:

Gangubai Kathiawadi Trailer Ft. Alia Bhatt On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre? Vote Now

After making fans wait harder, the makers finally released Gangubai Kathiawadi’s trailer a couple of days back. Starring Alia Bhatt in a titular role, the film is on Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’. So, don’t forget to vote.

Gangubai Kathiawadi’s trailer narrates the story of Gangubai, from her days as s*x worker to a madam of a brothel in Mumbai’s Kamathipura. The film also introduces us to Vijay Raaz and Ajay Devgn’s powerful characters. While Alia impresses us with her never-seen-before avatar, the entire trailer, with its emotions and grippy editing, makes our wait harder to watch the film in theatres.

Check out the trailer below and don’t forget to vote:

Gangubai Kathiawadi New Poster Ft. Alia Bhatt On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre? Vote Now

With just a few weeks away from the release, the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi teased us with a new poster of Alia Bhatt. The poster has now made it to our ‘How’s The Hype?’ section. So, don’t forget to vote.

Speaking about the poster, Alia is seen lying on a bed with a white saree and blouse. With her open and donning a big red bindi, she looks alluring in her never-seen-before avatar. Check out the picture below and do vote for it:

Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser Ft. Alia Bhatt On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre? Vote Now

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt is one of the most anticipated films of the year and rightly so. Who won’t be waiting for a magnum opus? After a long wait, the makers released the very first teaser last evening and took the internet by storm. The teaser has made it to Koimoi’s exclusive How’s The Hype section. Read on to know more about the same and also do not forget to vote.

The 1 minute 31 seconds teaser that made its way to YouTube last evening has become the talk of the town. Alia Bhatt plays Gangubai in the crime period drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The teaser opens to the lane of Kamithapura from the times Gangubai had just begun her reign. We see her rising to power and finally becoming the president of the area. She dances, slaps, kicks people but also empowers women to be independent.

Catch the teaser right here and don’t forget to vote.

Gangubai Kathiawadi releases on July 30 2021.

Alia Bhatt’s First Look Posters From Gangubai Kathiawadi On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The makers released the first poster yesterday featuring Alia and it has taken the internet by storm. The poster has made it to our exclusive ‘How’s The Hype?’ section. Scroll down to vote.

Yesterday, Gangubai Kathiawadi makers unveiled two posters, and to start with, they made a perfect combination of innocence and fierceness. The first poster witnesses Alia Bhatt in a young look as she dons a blouse, skirt with braided hair, but the highlight remains to be the gun kept on the table, and that’s a lot of indication towards the strong woman she’s heading to be. On the other hand, the second poster gives a close look to the aggressive side of her character. From kohl eyes, to the red bindi and the headstrong expressions, clearly there’s a lot going behind the curtains that makers have intrigued us with.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s novel Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. Alia plays the titular character who is a brothel owner. The film is set to release on September 11, 2020.

In case you liked the first look posters or not, please give your valuable feedback in the poll below.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Motion Poster On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi to be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has become of the most anticipated films of the year and the buzz is justified. The makers have already decided to tease the fand released the first motion poster yesterday. The poster has made it to our exclusive How’s The Hype? section. Scroll down to vote.

The poster is an announcement of the release of the first look. The poster begins with a bindi that escalates into the title of the film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. The highlight point of the motion poster has to be the background music that is the classic Sanjay Leela Bhansali USP. The music is grand and has already set the bar too high.

In our exclusive ‘How’s The Hype?’ section, the netizens rate the buzz for posters, songs, teaser and trailers of the movie, so it will be interesting to look out for Gangubai Kathiawadi’s reception amongst the audience.

In case you liked the posters or not, please give your valuable feedback in the poll below.

