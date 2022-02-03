Remakes have become a norm in Bollywood as most of them have worked exceptionally well in the past. A few weeks back, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions announced that they are working on the Hindi remake of Malayalam blockbuster Driving Licence, titled Selfiee with Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. According to the most recent reports, this movie will go on floors soon and the makers already have high expectations from the drama film.

For the unversed, Driving Licence is a popular Malayalam film that hit the theatres in 2019. The movie narrates the story of a motor inspector who is a huge fan of a superstar named Hareendran. Matters go South when the two indulge in a major ego clash, dividing the entire state over whom to support and follow. It was directed by Jean Paul Lal and features actors Suraj Vebjaramoodu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Apoorva Mehta, the CEO of Dharma Productions opened up about how elated they are to work on the film Selfiee. He also shed some light on the concept of remakes and how they work well in some cases.

“People have these conversations all the time and we all just listen to them. We are making the film right now and will take a call at the right time. Selfiee is a very strong subject, and we couldn’t have got a better casting than Akshay sir and Emraan Hashmi. Raj is very excited to start the film, in-fact, we go on floors at the end of February.”, Apoorva said.

He clarified that they are planning to release the film in theatres and also explained why he thinks remakes are fine. “We are in very unique times with so much content being made. It’s tough to come across interesting stories and I think remakes are fine. Audience would want to enjoy some stories in their own language. Selfiee is a remake of a very successful Malayalam film produced by our co-producer Prithviraj. It’s fine, as there is a lot of new content being made too,” Apoorva Mehta said.

In the end, Apoorva stated that content is the king and it all depends on how engaging the story is.

