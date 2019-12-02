Driving Licence Teaser: Prithviraj Sukumaran & Suraj Venjaramoodu’s Christmas Release To Surprise Fans!

Mollywood superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran yesterday unveiled the teaser of his film Driving Licence, which happens to be one of the most awaited releases among Malayalee audience. Talking about the teaser one must add that it does look promising, as one gets to see Prithviraj portraying his real-life image of a superstar in the film and the National award-winning actor Suraj Venjaramoodu as his die-hard fan.

The 1-minute 19-second long teaser starts off with Prithviraj narrating about a special fan who has been sending him messages which he has kept safely in his phone. Those messages are itself proof for him how much he is been loved and admired by that special fan. Following which Prithviraj can be seen at various award functions, winning awards and his fans showering him with their love by erecting his huge cutout. On the other hand, his special fan i.e Suraj can be seen all excited in a crowd filled theatre cheering his favourite star on the big screen.

The teaser which released yesterday has so far garnered over 500k views.

Prithviraj apart from essaying the role of a superstar will also be seen as a character who is obsessed with cars. Meanwhile, Suraj Venjaramood apart from playing a die-hard fan will also be seen in the role of a vehicle inspector.

The film has actress Deepti Sati opposite Prithviraj and Mia George opposite Suraj.

The Prithviraj starrer is been helmed by Jean-Paul Lal.

Driving Licence is a Christmas release that will hit big screens on 20th December.

