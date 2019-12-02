Good Newwz’s Song Sauda Khara Khara Teaser: Put On Your Bhangra Shoes!

The makers of Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh & Kiara Advani, are on-point with their promotional strategy. Every single week there’s something coming up intriguing the fans further, and today it’s a new poster plus a song announcement! All we can start off with is that the goof up is getting messier, but we’re loving it!

A new song from the movie, titled Sauda Khara Khara is releasing tomorrow. The makers have unveiled the teaser a while ago, and the song is all set to be the Bhangra track of the year. Featuring Kiara, Akshay and Diljit, seems like there’s a twist and we’re got to enjoy it beyond our imagination!

Akshay Kumar made the announcement of Sauda Khara Khara a while ago on his official Twitter handle.

Moreover, a new poster released by the makers today morning, which features the entire cast sitting in front of the door of an IVF laboratory. With both the couples (Akshay-Kareena, Kiara-Diljit) sitting next to each other, the ladies can be seen keeping their hands on their respective baby bumps, and resting their head on their husbands’ shoulders. The highlight of the picture remain their confused yet funny expressions!

Another thing worth mentioning is the creative background. One can see diapers, gifts all over the floor, and the sign board which signifies no entry of sperms! We’re super excited to witness this goof up this Christmas, how about y’all?

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter to share the poster and captioned it, “Another glimpse into the goofed-up lives of the Batras! Stay tuned, there’s more #GoodNewwz coming your way today. In cinemas 27th December.”

Check out his tweet below:

