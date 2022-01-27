Kapil Sharma is one of the top comedians and hosts the country has at the moment. While hosting his weekend show, The Kapil Sharma Show, he interacts with several personalities from the film, TV, sports and music world. One star to frequently grace the show is Akshay Kumar.

Akshay has several releases in a year and visits TKSS to promote them. During one such outing, Kapil shared an Instagram picture featuring Akshay touching his feet. Now, the Firangi actor has opened up about the story behind it and it is sure to make you laugh.

For those who do not know, when Akshay Kumar visited The Kapil Sharma show to promote Bell Bottom, the show’s host got a pic clicked of Kumar touching his feet. Sharing the picture on Instagram, the comedian captioned it (in Hindi), “Suprasidh film abhineta shri akshay kumar ji apni film #bellbottom ke liye aashirwad lete huye (Famous actor Akshay Kumar taking my blessings for his film BellBottom).”

Now, during an interview with comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi – ahead of the release of his Netflix show, Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet, the comedian was asked to share the story behind the picture with Akshay. Answering the host, the comedian said, “Bas yahi kamaya hai (This is it. This is all I have earned).”

Further explaining the picture, Kapil revealed that he was touching Akshay Kumar’s feet when the superstar came to promote his film BellBottom. It was then that the Khiladi star noted that Kapil only touches the knees instead of going all the way down to touch the feet. He then proceeded to show how it should be done when the pic was clicked.

The Kapil Sharma Show host continued in Hindi, “He was basically showing me how to touch the feet. I asked the photographer to click at that very moment. Besides this picture, Kapil also spoke about his weight loss, weight gain, doing comedy and lots more. Check out the video here:

The Netflix Original, Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet will streaming on Netflix on January 28.

