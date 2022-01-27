Naina Singh is a popular face on television as she has appeared on several reality shows in the past. She is best known for her work in MTV Splitsvilla where she was one of the most-supported contestants for her fierce attitude and ability to pull off any task. In a recent explosive conversation, Naina opened up about the beef she has with Kumkum Bhagya makers and why all of it happened.

For the unversed, Naina played a key role in Kumkum Bhagya for a while before participating in Bigg Boss 14 in the year 2020. She entered as a wild card on the reality show and was eliminated within just a few days. Her fans were quite supportive on social media when she was voted out but there were also a few people who criticized her work on the show.

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Naina Singh opened up on how she lost opportunities due to the makers of Kumkum Bhagya. She even wishes to confront and discuss the matter but there was no initiative from the other end according to her.

Shedding some light on the Kumkum Bhagya issue, Naina said, “I was kicked out of three web series and a lot of scenes. So, I am trying and getting there but there is always somebody at that level who kicks me out. For me, life is hard and ever since I’ve left that show, I haven’t done any real work.”

The actor also clarified how she tried to discuss the issue with the makers and said, “I tried to speak with the makers and I told them, ‘If you do not want to give me work on your own platform, that’s okay but do not do things like that for me’ but the makers don’t want to talk to me. They don’t want to clear the air.”

Naina reportedly demanded more screentime from the Kumkum Bhagya makers which was the beginning of her feud with them.

